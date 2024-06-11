Round nine Hampden footy stats: Eight-goal hero's 'big pre-season' pays off

Determination, resilience and hard work saw Heath Morgan-Morris rewarded with a breakout performance for Warrnambool in round nine of the Hampden league on Saturday, May 8.
The 21-year-old, who arrived at Reid Oval from West Gippsland club Bunyip ahead of the 2023 season, recorded 16 disposals and kicked eight goals straight for the Blues in their 24.13 (157) to 5.7 (37) win against Hamilton Kangaroos.
The match was his first at senior level in 2024 after seven games and 12 goals in the reserves.
"It was good to get the call-up and play with the boys again," Morgan-Morris told The Standard.
"I obviously want to stay in the senior squad so I wasn't really looking for goals I just kept running and found myself on the end of them."
Morgan-Morris kicked five goals from seven senior appearances in 2023, booting 30 majors from 15 games in the reserves that same year.
The young forward has overcome a few injuries from early in the season - including some niggles, head knocks and a cracked rib - but is "feeling brilliant" now.
He had faith in his capabilities and grabbed his opportunity with both hands.
"I had a big pre-season so I put in a lot of work and knew that I was capable of doing that," he said.
"So (it was) just a matter of showing it off, that was it."
Following the injuries and his starring performance, Morgan-Morris is simply aiming to "keep my spot and keep playing footy".
The Merri River School worker, who "couldn't ask for a better job", has been embraced by the Blues.
"I really like the culture the Warrnambool footy club has and obviously I stuck around because of it," he said.
"DOK (senior coach Dan O'Keefe) is a big part of it and he's a huge support for me.
"I really like playing on that Reid Oval as well, it's a nice ground."
Fellow Blues forward Luke Cody also had an outing to remember against the Kangaroos, booting eight goals from his 12 disposals.
Other notable performers from round nine include Port Fairy utility Matt Sully (28 disposals, 14 marks, seven tackles, three goals), Koroit's Connor Byrne (24 disposals, nine clearances, 13 tackles, one goal) and South Warrnambool's Jay Rantall (31 disposals, six clearances and three goals).
Cobden ruck Tim Auckland continued his eye-catching start to life in the Hampden league with 25 disposals, seven clearances and a mammoth 77 hit-outs while Terang Mortlake midfielder Ryley Hutchins (26 disposals, nine clearances, three goals) was damaging.
