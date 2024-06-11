'A hidden treasure': your morning news

Happy hump day!
A new home to preserve Warrnambool's historic records and artefacts is on the city council's agenda with $100,000 allocated to investigate options.
The funding allocation in the newly-adopted budget came after the History House facility was deemed "not fit for purpose". Senior journalist Katrina Lovell has reported the funds will look at planning for a new home - whether it's a new build or moving to an existing building.
A peaceful vigil will be held in Warrnambool this weekend as members of a new community movement call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.
And Warrnambool budgie lover Ray Slade has taken his seventh class win at the Australian National Show, launching him into the Australian National Budgerigar Council Hall of Fame for Breeder Excellence.
