Little aths trio celebrates podium finish at state cross-country titles

THREE budding runners teamed up to bring a state medal back to Warrnambool.
Beau Morrison, Harrison Watson and Daniel Roberts collected silver at the 2024 Victorian little athletics cross-country championships on Saturday, June 8.
The Warrnambool Little Athletics competitors, who each ran 1.5 kilometres, completed the 4.5km Cruden Farm circuit at Langwarrin in a combined 16 minutes and 13 seconds - just nine seconds behind first-placed Werribee.
Team manager Shaun Watson said 32 teams contested the age group which ran across different terrains, including gravel and through paddocks.
"It was an awesome achievement by them - the top three (teams) were pretty close together, maybe 10 seconds separated first and third," he said.
"It was reward for their hard work and they enjoy the team aspect. Typically a lot of athletics is individual events but this one allows them to team up and showcase what they can do.
"They were confident going into the race but were hoping if they finished top-five then they'd done well."
Warrnambool sent two teams to the state cross-country titles with its under nine boys - Fletcher Watson, Harry Matthews and Joey Dunning - finishing sixth out of 26 teams. The course was 3km with the boys running 1km each. Their combined time was 11.40.
The club will now turn its attention to the Western Region individual cross-country titles at Lake Bolac on July 14.
