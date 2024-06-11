Motorists forced to take action to avoid hoon doing burnouts near school

Motorists were forced to take evasive action to avoid a hoon driver doing burnouts near a Warrnambool school at the weekend.
Police said investigators had been told a vehicle was seen doing burnouts near the intersection of Caramut Road and Fotheringham Street about 4pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024.
The intersection is about 200 metres from Brauer College.
It came just weeks after police impounded a car following an unrelated incident of hoon driving in Warrnambool's central business district.
"We have had a few reports lately about hoon behaviour around town so we are encouraging people to continue to call us if they witness anything," Warrnambool police Sergeant Bec Joosen said at the time.
"We also encourage people who capture anything on their devices (such as a dash cam) to upload it directly to Crime Stoppers' online reports. We've had a few where a rego has been uploaded and we've been able to follow up on those reports and catch those hooning."
Anyone with information should contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers.
