In-form recruit feels at home playing for District league finals contender

WHEN Flynn Atchison decided to move home to Warrnambool, Merrivale seemed like the right fit for his football.
The half-back flanker had strong family ties to the Warrnambool and District league club with dad John a premiership-winning Tiger.
Atchison, 22, is now nine games into his Merrivale journey and feels at home at the den as the third-placed Tigers eye the 2024 finals series.
"It's been good to come back and play for a new club, meet some new people and play with some new people," he said.
"Dad had a fairly big connection at South Warrnambool as well and spent a fair bit of time at Merrivale.
"I did all my juniors through South Warrnambool so I thought I'd come up here (to Merrivale) and give it a go."
Atchison moved to Ballarat for to board at St Patrick's College when he was in year 10 but maintained his connection to the Roosters.
He spent time in the Coates Talent League system with GWV Rebels and then played for Ballarat league club Redan for three seasons.
Then, having ticked off his plumbing apprenticeship, opted to move back to Warrnambool.
Merrivale is enjoying having the talented football at its disposal - he's been named in the Tigers' best in six of the first nine games.
"It is where I feel most comfortable," he said of his role across half-back.
"There's a bit of room for improvement but I think I am chipping away all right.
"I am just getting used to playing with new people in a new role in a completely different competition.
"It is good to change it up and play in a different league.
"We have had a fair few injuries but it's been good to have the reserves boys in good form who have come up and play their role which has been handy. I reckon we've got some good depth."
Atchison, who believes he has "about 100 tattoos" after he started his collection when he finished school, is one of three brothers playing football for different clubs across Victoria.
Older brother Cooper now plays for Altona and younger brother Taj runs out for Hawthorn Amateurs.
Dad John and mum Wendy try and catch all three boys on the field.
"They usually alternate (weekends)," he said.
Merrivale travels to play top-placed Nirranda in round 10 on Saturday, June 15.
