'Our goal is to demonstrate solidarity': public vigil for peace in Gaza

A peaceful vigil will be held in Warrnambool as members of a new community movement call for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages.
Warrnambool for Peace is organising the vigil which will be held at the Civic Green from 5pm on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Spokesperson Alexandra Priebbenow said the group invited people to join in solidarity as they gathered for a peaceful vigil in support of Palestine.
She said the event aimed to protest the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and to call for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages.
"We invite everyone to join us in this moment of unity and compassion and to bring a candle to symbolise our collective hope for peace in the region," Mrs Priebbenow said.
In addition to raising awareness to the conflict, the group will also be supporting local fundraisers like 'Give for Gaza' to provide "tangible assistance to those affected by the conflict".
"Our goal is to demonstrate solidarity and amplify the message of peace," Mrs Priebbenow said.
"Reflecting on the words of Nelson Mandela, 'but we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians', let us come together to echo this sentiment and stand for justice."
The group encouraged the community to participate in future events and connect on Facebook at 'Warrnambool for Peace' to stay updated on upcoming initiatives.
Saturday's vigil is one of a number of events held in Warrnambool in the past eight months, including a Kites for Gaza event at the city's foreshore during April.
The kite has become a symbol of hope and resilience for Palestinians after the children of Gaza broke the world record for the most kites flown simultaneously in July 2011.
In January 2024 the Healthcare and Community Workers for Justice group wrote 'ceasefire now!' in 55-metre-long letters on the beach at Warrnambool's Lady Bay.
For further information about the vigil, or Warrnambool for Peace, contact Mrs Priebbenow at 0439008768 or ampriebbenow@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.