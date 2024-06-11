Under the Auld Pump: Horseman's best-on-ground effort in football comeback

Warrnambool's Pat Cannon has had an extensive career in the horse racing industry, as he tells TIM AULD in Under the Auld Pump.
Born: Warrnambool on December 27, 1970.
Parents: Colin and Monica. Sibling: Peter.
Education: Warrnambool Primary School before going to Brauer College Warrnambool until the end of year nine.
Sporting highlight: I've been very lucky to have had a few highlights in the racing game but I would have to say making a return to the football field at the age of 35 and polling three votes in a game.
Pat, can you give a few more details about your sporting highlight of being the best-on-the-ground in your first game back in footy as a 35-year-old?
No problems. The strange thing about me making a comeback at the age of 35 is I played hardly any footy in my life.
My footy career began at Bushfield in the under 12s before moving up into the under 14s but then I got involved with horses and my life changed around as I was working in Jocka Baillie's Warrnambool stables on weekends and had no time for footy.
The reason why I made a comeback to footy at 35 is a few of my mates were playing with a side called Seddon-Yarraville.
I used to go and watch them play. They were short one weekend and the coach Craig Alish asked my good mate, former jockey Jason Patton, and myself if we wanted to play. It was back in 2005 in one of the lower grades and I lined up at centre half-forward.
I kicked five goals and was the hero of our win. I played a few games but once again racing took over. Sadly, the side Seddon-Yarraville has folded.
I've got fond memories of when there was no Sunday racing and the barrier boys and blokes from different stables would play six games of footy each year. We would play footy and have a few beers after the game. They were enjoyable times.
How did your love of racing come about?
My parents have had a strong connection to racing. I'll never forget I was in the grandstand with my parents and brother when Galleywood, trained by Jocka Baillie, came to grief in the 1985 Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase.
There was a sort of a hush that came over the crowd as people thought the worst for Galleywood but he was only winded and when he stood back up there was a huge roar from the crowd.
I started work at Jocka's stables later in 1985. It was a huge thrill when Galleywood won the 1986 Grand Annual. I'll never forget I was working there with Paul Richards and Brad Dunn.
We had 20 horses in work at Jocka's. We used to get paid $50 a week each of us and there were no days off but we loved it. I worked for Jocka for another six to eight months before going to Teddy O'Sullivan's stable.
Jocka and Teddy were both great Warrnambool trainers. I learnt a lot about horses with both of them before taking up a job with Flemington trainer Steve Richards.
It was a big change to move to Melbourne. We had about 60 horses in work at Steve's and some were very good horses including Blazing Sword.
I worked for Steve for eight years before taking up a job offer with the Hayes stable. The late Peter Hayes was in charge of the stable at that time and the Melbourne Cup winner Jeune and Blevic were two of the headline horses in the stable.
Where did your career go in racing after working for the Hayes dynasty?
I picked up a job with John Sadler and it was working with John that I came across one of my all-time favourite horses Bomber Bill.
He was just a great quality horse who raced for 10 years. Horses don't tend to do that. We had over 30 horses in work and after a few years there I worked for Robert Smerdon. I had a great time working with Robert for more than seven years.
I then had a stint working for Russell Cameron and then I went to Rosehill to be the racing manager for Tim Martin.
We had more than 40 horses in work and then I came back and worked for Leon and Troy Corstens. I worked for a few other trainers before deciding to come back home to family and friends in Warrnambool last October when I got a job with Lindsey Smith.
Lindsey said it was all right to have a couple of my own horses in his stable.
Pat, last Thursday you had a winner in your own right as a trainer when Shultzy saluted at Geelong. The win must have been a thrill?
Yes. I got a big kick out of it. It's taken a bit of time to get Shultzy back into the winners' stall because he's had a few issues but he's a lovely-natured horse.
I'll just take him along slowly.
Pat, you've had an extensive career in racing. Has it been good to come back home to Warrnambool?
It's been great. I really forget how good a place Warrnambool is. I used to come back home for the Warrnambool May carnivals but coming back and spending time here with family and friends has been wonderful.
I'm really loving it. Lindsey and his staff have been great to work with. Racing has been great to me. I've worked for some of the biggest trainers and been fortunate enough to have travelled with horses to various countries including Hong Kong and Dubai. I've got no regrets.
I've met really lovely people during my working career in racing and as I said previously I've worked with some great horses. I suppose the best horse was Sunline. She was a freak.
It's just amazing to be associated with the really top horses. They are just at the next level.
I was also lucky enough to gain a small part in Michelle Payne's movie Ride Like Girl.
The movie is based around Michelle's career in racing after she won the 2015 Melbourne Cup on Prince Of Penzance.
Pat, did you get the chance to say many words in the movie?
I might have said one or two. It was just an amazing experience to play a small part in the movie.
