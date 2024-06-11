The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Under the Auld Pump: Horseman's best-on-ground effort in football comeback

By Tim Auld
Updated June 11 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambools Pat Cannon with his stable star Shultzy. Picture by Tim Auld
Warrnambools Pat Cannon with his stable star Shultzy. Picture by Tim Auld

Warrnambool's Pat Cannon has had an extensive career in the horse racing industry, as he tells TIM AULD in Under the Auld Pump.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.