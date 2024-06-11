Residents rake in more than $1 million through Container Deposit Scheme

South west residents have made more than $1 million by recycling their old cans, bottles and cartons.
Since the start of the Victorian Container Deposit Scheme in November 2023 locals have made $1,975,526.80 from the program.
Over the seven months south west Victorians have recycled more than 19 million eligible containers.
Some of the money raised through the scheme has been donated back to the community.
Western District Food Share is one of the charities that is supported by the program.
Executive officer Amanda Hennessy said the program was bringing another revenue stream to the service.
"On projections, at a minimum, we probably have $4000 coming from that donation stream," Ms Hennessy said.
"That means we would be able to spend an additional $4000 on emergency food."
Ms Hennessy said as the cost-of-living crisis was biting the service was projecting a 12 per cent increase in demand.
"But we'll probably exceed that because the demand is steadily going up at the moment," she said.
Ms Hennessy said the scheme not only benefited charities like hers but also helped the wider community.
"We're keeping the bottles and cans potentially out of landfill and definitely cleaning up the environment," Ms Hennessy said.
"So not only is it benefiting local charities like ourselves, but it's just definitely benefiting the environment, which is fantastic."
