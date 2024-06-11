'Bool budgie lover soars to new heights in bird breeding hall of fame

Warrnambool budgie lover Ray Slade is a bit of a celebrity.
The breeder of nearly two decades has consistently come out on top at the Australian National Show, where the best breeders from across the country compete in 28 colour and variety classes.
About 600 budgies and 200 breeders flocked to Launceston, Tasmania, for the big 2024 event, where Mr Slade's grey budgie won first prize.
It was his seventh class win, launching him into the Australian National Budgerigar Council Hall of Fame for Breeder Excellence.
"It's a really great honour, I'm only the 19th breeder to be inducted so it's pretty prestigious," he said.
It's a big achievement for a man who fell into the hobby by chance.
"I bought two birds, one for each of my kids and - being kids - sure enough the novelty of them soon wore off," Mr Slade said.
"So I looked after them, started breeding them and then got into the show birds.
"I just love the genetics of it, trying to improve the birds. There's an Australian standard and there's a few of us who are really close or past it, but the best budgerigars in the world are in Europe and England.
"They've improved them with more feather length and so on, so that's what I'm trying to match here."
Crossley resident, fellow hall of famer, and Budgerigar Council of Victoria president Peter Thurn, said both were members of the Colac/South West Budgerigar Club.
"We are a small club, but we punch above our weight," he said.
"I have seen many top breeders devote a lifetime to breeding these beautiful birds and never even get a national win, let alone seven in Ray's case."
