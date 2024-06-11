'Stood the test of time': $700k to replace indoor sports stadium flooring

It may have stood the test of time but $700,000 will be spent replacing the floor on the netball courts at Warrnambool's stadium.
The city council set aside the funding in its newly-adopted budget to upgrade the flooring at the Val Bertrand Netball Stadium which had been there since it was first constructed 35 years ago.
A council spokesman said the court surface had reached the end of its useable life.
"Repair and maintenance options are limited due to this court design and surface material no longer being used," he said.
Warrnambool City Netball Association administrator Marg Morgan said maintenance had become an issue.
She said the council had, until now, been able to replace tiles as they became damaged but they were no longer available.
"It's still a good floor," she said.
"The products and the things they've done have certainly stood the test of time to last that long.
"It's been treated with loving care and obviously it's lasted that long because of that reason."
Ms Morgan said it hadn't needed any major work other than regular resealing.
But she said she was excited to get new flooring.
"It's going to revamp it and make it look really good," she said.
"It's very exciting."
While it depends on the availability of contractors, she hoped the work would be done between the end of November to February to fit in with netball seasons.
"It's the period when it's less disruptive for us," Ms Morgan said.
She said the aim was for the new flooring to go all the way to the edges and sides of the building, replacing existing carpet.
Ms Morgan said numbers for the junior netball competition were holding steady, and the senior competition were strong over the past two years.
"It's really positive," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.