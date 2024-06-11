City experiences dry cool month of May, average rainfall predicted

Warrnambool recorded a very dry May, with only 25.8mm of rain falling on the city.
This was compared to 96.8mm in May 2023.
The long-term average rainfall for the city is 77.5mm in May and more than 10 days of rain.
There were 13 days in May 2024 when rain fell on the city but that amount was 0.4mm or less on eight days.
The minimum temperature for May was 6.1 while the mercury reached a high of 21.9 on May 28.
The Bureau of Meterology's long range forecast, which was released recently, predicts warmer than average days and nights across the nation in the coming months.
Average rainfall for July to September is likely for south-west Victoria.
There has been 10.6mm of rain on Warrnambool for the month of June.
In 2023, a total of 120.2mm was recorded.
July's rainfall for 2023 was 62.0, while 41.6mm and 30.6mm fell on the city in August and September, respectively.
