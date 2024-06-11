Drug dealer who pocketed $45k likely to serve more jail time

A Portland man will likely spend four more months in jail after pleading guilty to being a significant drug trafficker.
Paul Artis, 42, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, to a range of drug-related charges, including trafficking, as well as theft of fuel and possession of ammunition.
Artis has already served 51 days in custody, but a police prosecutor submitted that more jail time was required in combination with a community corrections order to make up an appropriate sentence.
That submission was agreed with by magistrate Franz Holzer, who indicated he would likely sentence Artis to six months' jail, subject to the findings of a report, and a corrections order, if deemed appropriate.
He adjourned sentencing until June 17.
A lawyer for Artis said his client's drug involvement had ramped up to "lower level trafficking" after the death of both his parents since 2021.
The court heard police officers raided a Richardson Street address in Portland on January 20 where they found a small amount of methamphetamine in a black box on a shelf in Artis' bedroom.
A packet of zip lock bags was found on a kitchen bench and in the kitchen and bedroom there were a number of note books and papers.
They had lists of what appeared to be drug transactions of up to 3.5 grams, for illicit substances including meth, cocaine, GHB and cannabis.
Police analysed the comprehensive lists of transactions which had been made with known drug users.
Officers also went to the Westpac Bank after Artis was arrested on April 21.
The court was told records showed that up until April 2, 2024, Artis had a large volume of transactions with known drug associates and some of those deals were identical.
Police alleged they were for sales of $50, $250, $400, $500 and $4500 for one ounce of methamphetamine.
The transactions were listed as being for car parts or house renovations with people who either did not own cars or did not require home renovations.
Police were able to cross reference the transactions with the lists they had found.
Suspicious transactions amounted to $45,452.90 for meth, cocaine and GHB and there had been an attempt to traffic cannabis, the court was told.
On April 21 police went to the Richardson Street address with a warrant with the aim of arresting an associate of Artis.
Located on the kitchen bench was a round of .22 calibre ammunition as well as empty deal bags and scales.
They arrested Artis and during a pat-down search located 20 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket and in his wallet there was $1135 in cash.
The meth had a potential street value of $14,000, the court was told.
Artis also pleaded guilty to a petrol drive off at a Winchelsea service station involving fuel worth just over $100.
Artis' lawyer said his client had lost his way since the death of his parents and he noted Artis had been unfit to be interviewed by police a number of times.
He said Artis' ice use kicked off after the death of his parents while he was on a community corrections order which led to the dealing.
The court heard Artis had not used meth before 2018 after previously being an alcoholic, but he recovered from that addiction after having an alcohol interlock device fitted to his car.
The police prosecutor said the case involved significant drug trafficking, deterrence was a key sentencing consideration and even the drug raid in January had not slowed down Artis.
Artis has already been fined $1300, an $800 impost for the ammunition possession charge and a $500 fine for the theft of the fuel.
