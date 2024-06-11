From rocket experiment at Brauer College to pioneering cutting-edge technology

A former Warrnambool man is helping build cutting-edge technology that is being used in the aerospace industry throughout the world.
Thomas Kinnear, who attended Brauer College, is an aerospace engineer for BAE Systems Australia.
Mr Kinnear spoke about developing a love of science while at Brauer College.
He spoke about an experiment he and a friend were allowed to conduct while in year 11.
"My friend and I built a table tennis vacuum cannon to learn about momentum transfer," Mr Kinnear said. "The objective was to shoot a table tennis ball at over 300kmh using just atmospheric pressure and a vaccum."
Mr Kinnear said this experiment cemented his decision to become an engineer.
"It was one of the first examples of taking a system, trying to understand it, modelling it and testing it," he said.
Mr Kinnear said he also learnt vital welding skills from Neil Porter, the teacher the Neil Porter Legacy is named in honour of.
He said those skills gave him a competitive edge against engineers who did not have those hands-on skills.
"For the last three years I have been at BAE Systems as an aerospace engineer," he said.
"It has put all my skills to the test.
"I can easily describe it as a dream job."
Warrnambool campus head Alistair McCosh spoke at the trade day about the opportunities on offer at Deakin University.
He said there had been a need to diversify and strengthen community links after a "near death" experience for the campus some years ago.
"We had to look at what we do as a university," Mr McCosh said.
"Without this campus our careers would have been cut short or we would have had to move away."
Mr McCosh said the university was dedicated to establishing partnerships with groups in the community to delve into issues that would help the region.
He said the Hycel Technology Hub would "put us on the map".
Mr McCosh said the focus was on decarbonising heavy haulage trucks.
As part of this it will be conducting tests on south-west roads with the Kenworth T680 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs).
Matt Porter spoke about the day and paid tribute to his late father Neil Porter.
The not-for-profit was created to honour Mr Porter's late father, who was a teacher at Brauer College.
Throughout his teaching career, Neil had a passion for helping students enter careers that matched their interests.
"It's so good to be able to do this in honour of Dad," Mr Porter said.
"Obviously I would rather him be here but to be able to do this for a school he worked at for many years is really special."
Mr Porter spoke about the power of schools developing partnerships with industry leaders.
Brauer College principal Sean Fitzpatrick spoke about the introduction of an agricultural program at his former school.
He told the teachers assembled that when he was the assistant principal, and later, principal at Timboon P-12, the school was going through a challenging time.
Mr Fitzpatrick said enrolments were declining and the school community knew it had to do something to secure its future.
"One of the things we did was - we got innovative," he said.
"We looked around and we thought 'how do we strengthen what we have?'"
The school developed the Timboon Agriculture Project (TAP).
"It's not dissimilar to what we're about to do today," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
He said it was about teachers learning about industries and developing partnerships.
"It really turned the school around and I know 10 years down the track I can proudly say that program is having a big impact," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
South West TAFE's head of agriculture Ed Roache also spoke about the range of courses available to help people get into and further their career in agriculture.
Teachers had the chance to visit a number of workplaces on the day to learn about career opportunities for students.
Mr Porter said he was keen to host similar events for other schools across the south-west.
