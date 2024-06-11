'Couldn't have said no': Premier appoints new coach, adds trio of recruits

Rommel Shahzad confesses it was a no-brainer to take the reins at Allansford-Panmure, a club he has come to love.
The Canadian spinner, 24, who won a Warrnambool and District cricket premiership in his first season with the Gators last summer, has signed on as playing-coach for the 2024-25 campaign.
He takes takes control of a star-studded side from Kyall Timms, which now includes his brother Taimoor, Charlie James (Northern Raiders) and James Mulheron (Alvie).
"(It's) very exciting, especially to take on this role for a club that has won the premiership," Shahzad told The Standard.
"It's honestly an honour for them to welcome me into my family once again and let me be part of an amazing club."
Shahzad, who made his List A debut for Canada in 2022, wasn't seeking out the role but once it was offered couldn't refuse.
"I was working with a lot of juniors there anyway, so I didn't really want to look into it but the way it was offered to me I couldn't have said no to it," he said.
"They believed in me, they trusted me to take this role and I just didn't want to say no. I wanted to help the club in whichever way possible."
Shahzad, who claimed 37 wickets and struck 265 runs for the Gators last season, said he had learned a lot from Timms' "wonderful job" as coach.
He is in regular contact with the outgoing coach, who will continue to be a great sounding board for him.
The Gators premiership player has a wealth of experience coaching junior cricketers but it will be his first time mentoring a senior side.
He isn't concerned about the step-up and won't be making any drastic changes to any player's individual game.
"Everyone knows how to hold a bat and ball," he said.
"They're all skilful players but whichever way I can maybe tune them up. Just tweak a little bit of their game, whatever they need help in and just guide them along the season."
Shahzad is currently living in the Northern Territory, where he is a key member of Palmerston's A grade side in the Darwin and Districts competition.
He has claimed 16 wickets from 11 games across all formats.
Timms, who will remain in the top-grade squad as player, said the club's division one players had all re-committed and was thrilled to see Taimoor, James and Mulheron added to the mix.
Taimoor, like his brother, is an experienced cricketer in Canada and an opening bowler, who bats in the top five.
James, a teenager, is a talented left-arm opening bowler who claimed 15 division one wickets for the Raiders last season and also represented Footscray in the Dowling Shield under 16 competition.
Mulheron, a wicketkeeper-batter, scored 342 runs at an average of 28.5 across all formats, with his side making the Colac and District division one decider.
"We wanted to target some gaps and to finish off the back of a premiership you want to keep improving your list and trying to strengthen that division one squad essentially," Timms said of the inclusions.
"That gives us a squad of around about 21-22 players to pick from."
Timms said he had the club's best interests in mind when deciding to step down from the top job.
"I just think it's healthy for the club," he said.
"In total now I've done it for five years. This stint was two years. I don't want the club to be stagnant, we need to keep improving, keep trying to bring in new leadership, trying to blood new leadership within.
"We just saw it as an opportunity. Rom's a very good speaker, he's got a great rapport with all age groups across the club and we just said 'is coaching something you'd like to do? And if so we'd like to provide you with that spot and that guidance'."
