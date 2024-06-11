The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

'Burnt out': Nissan ute stolen in Warrnambool found torched at Crossley

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 11 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Nissan Navara ute was stolen in Warrnambool and torched in Crossley early on Monday morning, June 10. Picture: Timothy Auld.
A Nissan Navara ute was stolen in Warrnambool and torched in Crossley early on Monday morning, June 10. Picture: Timothy Auld.

A Nissan Navara dual cab ute, believed to have been stolen from Warrnambool, has been found burnt out at Crossley on Monday morning, June 10, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.