'Burnt out': Nissan ute stolen in Warrnambool found torched at Crossley

A Nissan Navara dual cab ute, believed to have been stolen from Warrnambool, has been found burnt out at Crossley on Monday morning, June 10, 2024.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said the service was called at 3.30am on Monday to a vehicle fire along the Penshurst-Port Fairy Road at Crossley.
"The incident involved a vehicle fire which crews worked to extinguish," she said.
"Two CFA units from Kirkstall and Port Fairy attended. The incident was declared safe at 3.57am. Victoria Police was also called to the scene."
Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said a Nissan Navara dual cab ute was reported stolen from Warrnambool, then dumped and was believed to have been torched at Crossley.
"The vehicle is completely burnt out," he said.
"Crime scene services from Warrnambool attended and carried out forensic tests.
"Anyone with information about the vehicle theft or it being deliberately set on fire is requested to contact the Koroit police station (5565 8202) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
