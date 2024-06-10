Cigarettes worth thousands of dollars stolen from service station

Cigarettes worth thousands of dollars have been stolen in a smash and grab raid at Colac's Liberty service station.
Detective Senior Constable Robert Ashton, of the Colac crime investigation unit, said between 1.25am and 3.25am on Sunday, June 9, 2024, offenders smashed the front glass sliding door of the service station.
The offenders gained entry and then forced access to the cigarette cabinet where they emptied the contents.
The operators of the service station are still doing a stocktake, but it's expected that cigarettes valued at thousands of dollars were stolen.
Detective Senior Constable Ashton requested anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Princes Highway west Colac area early Sunday provide that information to Colac police (5232 8200) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
He said any dash camera footage, particularly of a vehicle at the service station, would be especially welcome.
