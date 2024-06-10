The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Cigarettes worth thousands of dollars stolen from service station

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 11 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colac's Liberty service station was targeted by theives at the weekend.
Colac's Liberty service station was targeted by theives at the weekend.

Cigarettes worth thousands of dollars have been stolen in a smash and grab raid at Colac's Liberty service station.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.