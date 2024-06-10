Hard-working youngster with famous football ties earns state selection

It's no surprise Nason Lovett-Murray is showing promise as a footballer given his family's connection to the sport at the highest level.
The Heywood-based Monivae College student was picked in the School Sport Victoria 12 years and under boys' team which will contest the Australian championships at Geelong in August 2024.
His father is former Carlton and Melbourne AFL forward Jeff Garlett while his uncle Nathan Lovett-Murray played 145 AFL games for Essendon.
The connections to footballing royalty don't end there, with the youngster's mum Jess married to former Collingwood superstar Leon Davis, currently the coach of Heywood in the South West District league.
But Lovett-Murray is a talent in his own right and his Victorian selection is a reward for his dedication and commitment.
"(I'm) very proud of Nase," Jess told The Standard of her son's achievement.
"It's been a bit of a process with the tryouts, he did four tryouts, majority of them in Melbourne.
"(I'm) very excited, his hard work's paid off."
Jess said Davis had been "a really big support" for Lovett-Murray with his footy, taking him to all the tryouts for the state team.
The budding footballer, who usually plays in the midfield but likes spending time forward, is playing for junior teams at Heywood and Hampden league club Portland this year.
He is also a talented basketballer, narrowly missing out on selection for the SSV under 12 basketball side after making it to the final 32 players.
Jess said her son "would be good at whatever he does" but harboured ambitions of playing in the AFL one day.
"We obviously encourage him to do what makes him happy and he loves and we've always been supportive of that," she said.
"I think seeing his dad play and his uncle definitely has helped him choose his path I think."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.