The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

How a teenage netballer became captain of her open-grade team

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 11 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton Kangaroos' hierarchy is pleased with Ella Sevior's development on the netball court. Picture by Anthony Brady
Hamilton Kangaroos' hierarchy is pleased with Ella Sevior's development on the netball court. Picture by Anthony Brady

MOST teenage netballers are just trying to make a senior team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.