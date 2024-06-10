How a teenage netballer became captain of her open-grade team

MOST teenage netballers are just trying to make a senior team.
At 17, Ella Sevior is already captain.
The defender was appointed skipper of Hamilton Kangaroos' open team for the 2024 Hampden league season despite still being in high school.
Sevior, who already has a junior coaching role at the club, said open mentor Emma Sommerville had instilled faith in her to take on the leadership role.
"Em just rang me up and was like 'I was just thinking about you as a captain, you're very vocal'," she said.
"I was like 'oh sweet, sounds good'. Very vocal I am, quite encouraging. I am a very loud person on court.
"It's lots more responsibility but it's been so good considering it's such a young team that I get to work with. It's really exciting."
Club captaincy is not the only honour the Monivae College year 12 student is embracing.
Sevior will represent the Hampden league's open team at the Netball Victoria association championships in Melbourne on Sunday, June 16.
"My younger sister (Molly) was trying out (for a junior team) so I thought I might as well push myself and have a crack at the open team," she said.
"I was shocked. I didn't expect it, especially when I saw the team list - I was like 'I'm not sure how I made this team'."
Sevior, who has a part-time job at Sommerville's Dunkeld cafe Freyr Wholefoods, will play alongside a host of Hampden league premiership players at the round-robin competition.
"It is such a good opportunity because I am only 17 years old and playing with these superstars gives me so much more room to develop and adjust to their game styles and learn new things," she said.
"I am so excited to have Will (Jamison) coaching because his knowledge is just so good and (assistant) Kate (Lindsey) as well will be really good."
Defence is where Sevior, who can also play in goals, is likely to line up for the Bottle Greens.
"I reckon getting an intercept or getting a hold ball is just more rewarding," she said.
Sevior, whose netball journey started as an eight-year-old at Glenthompson-Dunkeld when her dad Guy was senior football coach, will then turn her attention back to Hamilton.
The winless Kangaroos enter the mid-season bye at the bottom of the table.
Most weeks they have up to five teenagers, including 14-year-old Maddox Ryan, in their top-grade team.
"It was tough at the start considering how big the losses were. The losses are still quite a big margin but they have gotten better," Sevior said.
"All the juniors have developed in their own positions and in their own ways and it's just really good to watch them grow in confidence."
Sevior is also helping the Roos' next generation - she coaches their 15 and under reserves side and is an assistant for the club's 15 and under team.
