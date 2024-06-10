The series of fortunate events that led to two iconic bands joining forces

It was a series of fortunate events that led to two famous Australian bands joining forces and being booked to take the stage at a south-west pub.
John Phillips from the early Goanna band and octane vocalist Patrick Byrne had been performing as a duo for about a decade when they were approached at a gig by Men at Work's drummer Jerry Speiser.
Phillips and Speiser had previously met through their mutual connection with Greg Ham, the saxophonist and flutist for Men At Work, which is best known for its breakthrough hit Down Under.
"Chatting to us afterwards (Speiser) said 'I wish I had a drum kit with me, I would have brought it in and we could have jammed'," Byrne told The Standard.
"John said afterwards 'do you think he was serious?' And I said 'well I think we should find out'.
"I rang him and asked if he was still interested in having a jam. He lived not far from where I did and so he came round and the rest is history as they say."
The trio Sons of The Blues is set to perform at the Port Campbell Hotel on July 6, 2024.
The group has put its stamp on Chicago and Mississippi Blues with classic overtones from the 1950s through to the 1970s.
They released their first EP titled Driving Blues during the COVID-19 pandemic which Byrne said "kicked things off to another level".
He said they started rehearsing more frequently and later supported the release of the EP with a tour.
"We wandered down to Portarlington and Geelong, Melbourne, Bendigo, Ballarat and Daylesford," Byrne said.
"Then we went to a few wineries north of Bendigo and did a launch there."
The group then decided they wanted to play in western Victoria and off the back of their South Australian gigs, started looking for the right venue.
"We reached out to William (Haig) who runs the Port Campbell Hotel and said 'here is what we do' and he said 'I love what you're doing, when can you come?'," Byrne said.
He said the group was looking forward to meeting new people and making new friends, which was one of their two mottos.
"Rather than just making (a performance) a business arrangement, we want to make those enduring relationships where we can go back to a venue again and again," Byrne said.
"We always say on the mic that we're the ones who will have more fun than anyone else. We're always determined to do that."
Byrne said their second motto was to always give proper recognition to blues' artists.
"We like to attribute the artists who, particularly for African American producers and composers in the blues, didn't get a lot of credit at the time," he said.
"We make sure we tell people who wrote this song, when they wrote it and give a bit of background.
"We always try and engage the audience, include them in the show... and it becomes an experience that is more of a theatrical blues live show."
Byrne said he was grateful for people like Haig who were committed to showcasing artists in small communities.
"It's good to meet new people who are just as passionate about live music performances," he said.
Sons of the Blues will kick off from 8pm. Entry is free.
