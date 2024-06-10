'Very troubling': your morning news

Welcome to Tuesday!
It's editor Greg Best here with your morning news headlines.
In case you missed it because you were away, there was plenty happening across the long weekend, including the sad news that a woman, hit by a vehicle on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade last week, had died in hospital. There was also a story about a man who did a 'cannonball run'-style dash to Warrnambool being arrested interstate.
In latest news, a Warrnambool County Court judge has described the jail sentence given to a Cobden man caught drug-driving 10 years after he had been jailed for dangerous driving causing death as "very mercifully". The judge described the driver's behaviour as "very troubling" and rejected the man's appeal for a lighter sentence. You can read more below.
Port Fairy's heritage-listed railway goods shed was seemingly rotting away after decades of inaction. But new life has been breathed into it and those who attended the town's highly-successful winter weekends experienced its rustic charm for the first time as an entertainment venue.
My days as a volleyballer are long gone but it was great to see Warrnambool feature in country championships medal playoffs in the Latrobe Valley.
Have a great day!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.