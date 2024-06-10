Teenage boy transported to hospital with lower body injury after incident

Update, 4pm: A teenage boy suffered a lower body injury during an incident at Willatook.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an incident shortly before 1pm on June 10, 2024.
She said crews including an air ambulance attended the scene.
"A teenage male with a lower body injury was transported by road ambulance to Warrnambool hospital," the spokeswoman said.
She said there was only one patient.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said the emergency at Willatook was an "off-road accident".
The spokesperson said no one had been seriously injured and the incident was not being regarded as a police matter.
Earlier: There's currently a road rescue listed at Willatook on the Woolsthorpe-Heywood Road.
According to the emergency.vic website, there were four emergency service vehicles responding to a collision, which was reported just before 1pm on Monday, June 10.
The incident is listed as a road rescue accident, but there are as yet no details about the collision.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.