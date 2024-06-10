Inside Racing: 'They aired their thoughts on a couple of matters'

WARRNAMBOOL Racing Club will review its training track policy after trainers raised concerns about horses only being allowed to gallop on the grass surface just two days a week.
WRC chief executive officer Luke Cann said the preliminary discussions with the trainers on Thursday, June 6, 2024, were beneficial.
"They aired their thoughts on a couple of matters and we've taken them on board," he said.
"The main issue related to horses having access to grass gallops on Tuesdays and Saturdays. It's a bit of a fine line.
"We understand trainers would love to give their horses gallops on the grass before they race, especially when they have to go to Melbourne but as I said it's a fine line.
"We've just come off the back of a big May carnival and our track staff are still repairing the track. They have put a lot of sand in as fill on the damaged sections of the track and done plenty of seeding and fertilising work to try and bring the surface back up to scratch.
"We can't forget the dry weather before the carnival forced us to irrigate the track in April and it's something that hasn't happened for years and years. We're looking forward to having more discussions with trainers in the future."
Cann said new lighting of the sand training track should be installed within the next few weeks.
CLASSY jumper Wil John could have his next jumps start in the $100,000 Thackeray Steeplechase at Warrnambool on Sunday, July 7.
Wil John made his steeplechase debut with an impressive victory at Hamilton in May and trainer Ciaron Maher said a start in the Thackeray may be on the cards for the eight-year-old who has won three of his five hurdle starts.
"I was happy with Wil John's maiden steeplechase win at Hamilton," Maher said.
"We were thinking of running him in a steeplechase race at this year's Warrnambool May Racing Carnival but he had a couple of minor issues so we eased up on him.
"He's got over those issues and showed a lot of promise in hurdle races but I always knew he would be a better steeplechaser.
"We'll probably give him a run in the Thackeray. I would say we would use the Thackeray as a stepping stone going towards the big steeplechase races later in this season.
"I'm sure Wil John will show even more improvement once he gets out to jumps races over more distance."
Maher said the 2025 Grand Annual Steeplechase was the main aim for Wil John.
"I'm sure he'll be suited by the 5500 metres of the Annual and the 33 fences," he said.
Wil John has won more than $640,000 in prizemoney from 31 starts.
WARRNAMBOOL-trained mare Picaroon scored back-to-back country cup wins at Edenhope on Sunday, June 9.
Picaroon took out the $50,000 Apsley Cup for trainer Tom Dabernig on the back of her Casterton Cup victory.
Irish-born jockey Tom Madden, who is based in Warrnambool, has ridden the six-year-old to both cup victories.
Dabernig said he was confident Picaroon would run well on the back of her Casterton Cup win.
"Picaroon hadn't missed a beat since Casterton," he said. "I was worried the wide barrier would not help her chances because it's usually tough to win from bad barriers at Edenhope but Tom gave her a great ride.
"Tom has a great understanding of Picaroon. We'll just have a look at the racing calendar over the next few days before planning her next start."
Sunday's win took Picaroon's stakemoney to more than $530,000 from her 27 starts.
Dabernig, who is enjoying a great run of success, also won a maiden plate with Call To Glory.
The three-year-old was well ridden by Dabernig's apprentice jockey Jordyn Weatherley. Call To Glory took out the 1000-metre maiden at his fourth race start.
APPRENTICE jockey Ryan Houston copped an eight-meeting suspension for careless riding following his ride on Zeehak at Edenhope on Sunday, June 9.
Stewards found Houston allowed Zeehak to shift in near the 600-metre mark. His suspension starts at midnight on June 13.
He will be allowed to resume riding on June 21. Meanwhile, Madison Lloyd, Dean Yendall and Jarrod Fry were suspended at Swan Hill on Sunday. Lloyd was outed for eight meetings on a careless riding charge while Yendall and Fry were outed on whip infringement charges.
Both will be on the sidelines for seven meetings.
THE Inglis Digital June (early) online sale sees 443 lots on the market. The standout entry is a share in top sire Zoustar, a rare offering demonstrated by the fact it's the first time that equity in the Widden Stud stallion has been made available at the public auction.
Godolphin has again chosen Inglis Digital to offer seven race fillies and mares including last start-winning three-year-old fillies Abstruse and Cinque Terre and metropolitan performer Simplicity.
A share in exciting young stallion Royal Meeting - sire of Group One Blue Diamond winner Hayasugi - in his first crop is sure to attract plenty of attention, as is a 5 per cent share in dual Group Three-winning Melbourne Cup contender Muramasa.
In total the June (early) catalogue of 443 consists of 169 racehorses (82 race fillies), 151 broodmares, 50 racehorse shares, 34 weanlings, 31 yearlings, six stallion shares, one breeding right and one stallion.
The final countdown of bidding for the online sale begins from 10am on Wednesday.
CROSSHAVEN: Carried a big weight before finishing off a 1200-metre race on Saturday. His best form is over more ground and when he gets out to 1400 metres he should prove hard to beat.
RIGHT TO PARTY: Hit the line strongly to register another win on Saturday. She looks to have above average ability and can be followed with confidence in the future.
ENXUTO: Showed he's not far away from a win with a third-placing at Flemington. He came home strongly at the end of 1600 metres and will be hard to beat in lesser company next time.
RHEINBERG: Looked to be unlucky in running third in a 1400-metre race on Saturday. He's got his foot on the till after five runs in this campaign.
