Pirates land paceman straight out of premier cricket top division

Port Fairy has signed a star bowler fresh from the top tier of Victorian cricket to fill the void left from a departing player.
Praveen Dilanka has joined the Pirates for the 2024-25 Warrnambool and District cricket campaign after an impressive season for Greenvale Kangaroos in the Victorian Premier Cricket firsts competition.
The 27-year-old opening bowler was the Kangaroos' leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps last season while also contributing some valuable middle-to-lower-order runs.
Pirates coach Alastair Templeton was thrilled to have a high-calibre player like Dilanka commit to the club, especially after the loss of English all-rounder James Vandepeer, who won't return in 2024-25 due to injury.
"He fits what we require really well with Jimmy Vandepeer not coming back as an opening bowler," he told The Standard.
"It's not very often that you get premier league opening bowlers roll into town. It's pretty exciting I reckon, he's a really good addition to our side."
Dilanka is moving to Port Fairy with his family before the season starts and is a mechanic.
Alongside the paceman, the Pirates have also added two-time WDCA player of the year Jason Perera, who returns after a season playing premier cricket in South Australia.
Templeton confirmed the club, which made a semi-final last season, was also "a fair way down the road" in the process of signing an overseas player.
"We get those three and we think we've shaped up really well to build on where we were at the end of last year and hopefully go a step further this year," he said.
"But the main thing at this time of year is just to get the best side together that's going to gel well and fill all the roles that you need to be competitive in every game you turn up to on a Saturday."
Templeton also said dominant all-rounder Alex Jennings would be "limited with his availability" for the Pirates in the upcoming season due to work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.