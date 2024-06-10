'Very troubling': Deathly drug-driver fails to appeal 'merciful' sentence

A judge says a B-double truck driver who repeatedly drove on drugs in the years after a fatal crash was handed a merciful sentence.
Cobden's Brayden Bausch, also known as Braydan, 33, unsuccessfully appealed the severity of his sentence in the Warrnambool County Court on June 7, 2024.
The man was jailed for five months after pleading guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court to driving offences, as well as unrelated charges of making threats to kill, discharging a missile to cause injury and resisting arrest on April 22, 2024.
He was also convicted and fined $3250.
Bausch was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system and failing to keep an updated log book while driving a heavy vehicle a number of times in 2023.
He also threatened to burn down an 18-year-old girl's house because she didn't invite him to her birthday party, and threw a mobile phone at a woman during an argument. Police were called and were forced to deploy OC spray to arrest him.
The man was previously caught driving on drugs and was convicted of dangerous driving causing death more than a decade ago.
Lawyer Tim Hancock, representing Bausch, told the court his client had started using methamphetamine after the fatal collision.
He said Bausch took his eyes off the road to pick up the second half of a toasted sandwich and collided with another vehicle.
A 73-year-old Woorndoo man died at the scene.
Mr Hancock said there were no other factors, such as drugs or speeding, that led to the crash.
But he said his client had suffered unresolved trauma as a result of the collision and could only recall four days since that he had not used methamphetamine on a significant basis.
Mr Hancock said that was "staggering" in the context of his client driving a 45-tonne vehicle.
"There is no gloss that can be put on that," he said.
But he said the jail sentence imposed in the magistrates' court did not relate to the driving offences but the crimes committed against women.
Mr Hancock said Bausch, who was suffering from health challenges in custody, would benefit from a community order with rehabilitative features such as a men's behaviour change program.
Judge Michael O'Connell said Bausch had been treated "very mercifully" by the sentencing magistrate, particularly in relation to the driving offences which he found "very troubling".
He said too often the court saw the carnage on roads caused by people driving while affected by drugs.
"We see people die all of the time because people are behind the wheel having used methamphetamine," he said.
Judge O'Connell said the message needed to be clear that driving of that kind was "simply unacceptable".
The sentences were re-imposed.
