'It's crazy': Local 27-year-old country singer heads straight to Nashville

Warrnambool musician Michael Honan never thought his first trip overseas would be spent playing with some of country music's biggest names.
The emerging singer-songwriter was one of five artists selected for the Melbourne to Nashville SongHubs program.
That's taken the 27-year-old to the country music capital where he's been working with acclaimed artists and producers to build connections with career-breaking industry leaders.
"It's crazy," he said.
"Not only being in another country for the first time and travelling solo but the calibre of people who are here is just astounding."
Honan was among 12 artists who participated in a SongHubs songwriting camp at the Mornington Peninsula in March this year, led by Australian-born Nashville-based country hit-maker Lindsay Rimes.
Rimes hand-picked five standout artists at the end of the program to attend the world's biggest country music festival, CMA Fest.
"Essentially it's basically 9am-5pm pure song-writing here, you have a short amount of time to get something great and get a finished product shipped and ready to go," Honan said.
"I've been able to write songs with Lindsay Rimes again, we went to an event yesterday celebrating his number one he produced.
"Nate Smith is an artist down here in Nashville, his self-titled album has gone gold. 'Whiskey On You' has gone number one so it's fantastic being able to work with these kinds of producers who are making music at this super high level.
"Morgan Evans is another artist based in Nashville, I wrote with him yesterday. I really get to write with the tippy top, it's amazing. There's so much to learn from these people."
He said he felt "really lucky".
"I'm relatively new to the music industry and it's so good to interact with people who've been in it for years," Honan said.
"We do a showcase in the end and listen to each other's songs, we get a bunch of demos which we get to keep as a portfolio and pitch that to labels."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.