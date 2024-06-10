Chocolate Starfish reliving glory days to kick off 30th anniversary tour

During its heyday, the Lady Bay Hotel saw many great local and international acts grace the stage and among them was Chocolate Starfish.
Thirty years on the band is making its way back to Warrnambool to kick off the Best of Everything tour.
Chocolate Starfish frontman Adam Thompson said starting the tour here was "a bit of nostalgia" for the group.
"Back in the 90s, we always started out tours in Warrnambool," Thompson said.
"That was historically always the starting point and it was always packed for the summer.
"So it's great to be able to come back to that starting point."
He said the band had fond memories of performing at the Lady Bay Hotel.
"All the locals would know how great the Lady Bay was as a venue," Thompson said.
"It was just one of those great classic, you'd call it a beer hall, I guess.
"It'd be a real sweat box.
"It was just the place to meet and that was the generation when that was the form of entertainment."
Thompson said it was venues like the Lady Bay Hotel that allowed bands to explore their style.
"It was just a great atmosphere where you could be a little eccentric and we still carry that mantle today," he said.
"You could certainly experiment on your craft and your act and get it right."
The 30th anniversary tour will kick off at the Lighthouse Theatre on June 21, 2024.
Thompson said he hoped to bring the same Lady Bay Hotel magic to the theatre stage.
