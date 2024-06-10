'Hugely popular': Historic railway shed delivers the goods once again

After more than 50 years Port Fairy's once-dilapidated Railway Goods Shed is again a hive of activity.
The 134-year-old building had served the town, port and hinterland until 1970 when the building fell into disrepair before being used as a storage space.
But painstaking repairs restored the piece of rare railway history back to its former glory.
On Friday, June 7, about 250 people filed through its doors for the opening party of the Port Fairy Winter Weekends.
Event coordinator Melanie Schultz said there was plenty of curiosity.
"We had lots of people comment that they came down just to have a look and see what it was like inside," she said.
"It was great to see people of all ages on Friday night at the opening party enjoy the space, from three-year-olds on the dance floor to 80 plus.
"Lots of people throughout the days when we were setting up were coming in and telling us they just wanted to have a look because they hadn't been inside since they were a child.
"There was a lot of curiosity around the shed and lots of people saying it was great to see it being used."
Ms Schultz said the space was equally as popular on Saturday.
"The young maker's market was there too, that was hugely popular," she said.
"They had lots of people come through, they had young musicians playing out there all day which was great. All along from Bank Street to the goods shed was all buzzing.
"After that we packed up the market and setup for the Dirty Angel Comedy night. We had someone come in and do food so they setup a kitchen inside.
"We had about 80 or 90 people there on Saturday night."
There were plenty of other activities held during the region's biggest winter event, including a parkrun, fairy hunt, pre-loved art fair and exhibitions.
In neighbouring Koroit a story time session was held at Noodledoof Brewing and a community market on the Village Green on Sunday.
Kirkstall also hosted a Sunday roast for lunch at the hotel and a demonstration of cider making from renowned pastry chef and creator Will Jane.
