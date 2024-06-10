'It's coming': Residents fear being 'swallowed up' by hospital merger

Residents of Timboon and district are "very scared" the needs of their small, rural community will be lost if they're "swallowed up" in a hospital merger.
More than 100 met on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 to air their concerns about potential amalgamations at a gathering also attended by Polwarth MP Richard Riordan, Corangamite Shire mayor Kate Makin and Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
It comes as an independent expert advisory committee is in the final stages of a Health Services Plan which would radically reform the system.
Many within the regional hospital network have told The Standard the changes would rip control of health services away from local communities, leading to a loss of local access and jobs.
TDHS Consumer Advisory Committee chair Bronwyn Rantall said that's why the meeting was urgent.
"I received contact from some community members well tied into what's going on at state level and they said it's coming and it's sooner than you think," she said.
"We want details and clarity from the health minister because we're just fearful that the governance of our local health service is going to be taken away from us.
"Local people in Timboon are wholly invested in protecting the governance of TDHS so we're scared we're going to lose our board, our CEO, our executive team, we're very scared of that happening."
On Thursday, June 6, Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan visited the south-west and told The Standard the government was focused on building up hospitals and health services.
She accused opposition politicians of running a "scare campaign".
"We need to look at how we continue to provide the best quality care close to where people live," Ms Allan said.
But Ms Rantall said many believed a larger health service wouldn't understand the needs of a small rural community.
"There's huge feelings of pride in how the community has always worked to financially support TDHS," she said.
"The Murray to Moyne team, the annual appeal, the locals have always really supported the health service and if these rumours are true we're going to be swallowed up by becoming a tiny piece in the huge and complex puzzle that would be Barwon Health.
"Extending from Geelong to the border, they could be a wonderful service but it's just not possible for them to have an understanding of the needs of this community.
"Can we just see some evidence of where it worked successfully and some evidence that it's going to suit a small rural health service?".
Ms Rantall said the community wanted more details.
"We're just appealing for a timeline for decisions because the staff are really nervous about their job security in the future of the service," she said.
"I'd just like to thank the Timboon and district community for standing up for their health service. We want the community to be consulted and for it not to be a tick-the-box exercise after the decision has already been made."
The Standard was told the government would consider the recommendations of the independent committee and Department of Health before making any decisions.
Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas said all hospitals would be "supported".
"We will always support our hospitals which is why our recent budget delivers better facilities, more healthcare workers and a record investment of $8.8 billion for our hospitals to make sure every Victorian gets the best care, no matter where they live," she said.
