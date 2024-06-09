Weather warning for parts of the state, wet in south-west tomorrow

There's a severe weather warning been issued by the Bureau Of Meteorology for damaging winds in parts of the south-west and across the state.
Damaging wind gusts are expected over parts of Victoria from late Monday evening, June 10, into Tuesday.
Today, Monday, June 10, in Warrnambool will be partly cloudy, with a high chance of showers with light winds becoming northerly 20-30kmh.
Warrnambool, Portland and Port Fairy are expecting a top of 17 degrees, Hamilton and Colac 14 and Mortlake 15.
Tomorrow the tip is for between four and 10mm of rain in Warrnambool and a similar top temperature.
There's also the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.
Winds will be northerly 25 to 35 km/h tending north-westerly 30 to 35 km/h before dawn then tending westerly 30 to 40 km/h in the middle of the day.
A vigorous cold front will move eastwards across Victoria on Tuesday, reaching the west of the state in the early morning, and clearing to the east by late in the day.
This will strengthen the pressure gradient and north to north-westerly winds across elevated areas and their immediate downwind slopes later tonight and during Tuesday.
For the Macedon and the Otway Ranges strong winds, averaging 50 to 60 km/h are expected, with damaging wind gusts around 90 km/h are likely to develop from late this evening into the early morning on Tuesday.
Winds are expected to ease during Tuesday morning, although gusty thunderstorm activity may persist into Tuesday afternoon over the south of the state.
There's also a gale marine wind warning in place for the west coast.
Currently a ridge of high pressure extends across the state today, with northerly winds strengthening in the west and south later as a strong cold front approaches from the west.
This front is forecast to cross Victoria on Tuesday morning with a vigorous northwesterly airstream tending colder west to south-westerly into the afternoon and evening.
Winds will ease on Wednesday as the next high pressure system approaches from the west, with the high extending a ridge across Victoria on Thursday as the high moves to the southwest of Tasmania.
