Top cop in Derrinallum bomber case receives national honour

A police officer involved in Derrinallum man Glenn Sanders triggering an explosive device which killed himself and injured two police officers has been recognised in the King's Birthday honours.
Inspector Bill Duncan, who oversees the Special Operations Group and Bomb Response Unit, is a recipient of the prestigious Medal for Courage in the King's Birthday honours for his role responding to an April 2014 mass explosion that killed resident Mr Sanders.
Inspector Duncan is known as a highly-driven and motivated officer whose expertise is recognised not only within Australian policing circles but also overseas and in the military.
Victoria Police arson and explosive squad received information from three sources that Mr Sanders was wearing an improvised explosive device, a bra filled with explosives set with triggers, on March 31, 2014, but a lack of priority was given to the information and police only acted when further information was supplied on April 11.
Mr Sanders died of injuries received at 1.40am on April 14, 2014, when an explosive vest he was wearing exploded and he was killed instantly.
Two Victoria Police special operations group officers were also injured, one suffering life-threatening injuries.
The blasts came at the end of a seven-hour siege when police negotiators unsuccessfully attempted to get Sanders to remove a vest containing explosives that he had taken to wearing.
Sanders' substantial farmhouse and several sheds were obliterated in the blasts, leaving a massive pile of rubble and twisted metal for police to sift through.
There were also reports that he had several shipping containers and drums filled with explosives buried on his land.
A coroner found no adverse findings against police in the case.
Meanwhile, Inspector Duncan has been involved in the supervision, planning and resolution of some of Victoria's most dangerous investigations.
They include thwarting a $1 million armed robbery at Melbourne Airport in 1992 and the arrest of multiple figures in the gangland wars.
A 37-year veteran, Inspector Duncan has been with special operations group for three decades having earlier worked as a drug squad detective and in general duties where he was a sergeant at Brunswick.
He holds three policing-related university bachelor degrees and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving operational safety, a legacy that will benefit officers for years to come.
Inspector Duncan has been involved in relief efforts for some of the world's biggest natural disasters.
They include the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami which claimed an estimated 230,000 lives and the February 2011 Christchurch earthquake which destroyed 10,000 homes and killed 185 people.
A detective who has relentlessly pursued some of the state's biggest missing person's cases, a trailblazer for women in the force and a 42-year veteran, who helped lead Victoria Police's biggest ever corruption probe, have been recognised in the King's Birthday honours.
All up, six police have been awarded the Australian Police Medal, recognising distinguished service by a member of the force.
Acting Detective Inspector Tony Combridge, based with the Missing Persons Squad since 2020, played a key role in the resolution of numerous high profile cases including the February 2021 disappearance of Epping mum Ju "Kelly" Zhang whose body was later found in a Wollert tip.
Acting Inspector Combridge also led the investigation into missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay, with the matter currently before the Supreme Court.
Detective Senior Sergeant Angela Hantsis has devoted her working life to solving some of Victoria's most intriguing and complicated crimes.
She served with the Purana Taskforce for almost six years, investigating crimes related to the gangland wars, and was part of Tideland Taskforce, established in the wake of a series of violent armed robberies on banks and armoured money delivery trucks including a 1994 heist at Richmond.
Superintendent Murray Fraser, a police officer for 42 years, has been a champion of ethical leadership and upholding Victoria Police's values.
He was instrumental in leading Taskforce Ceja, established in January 2002 to investigate allegations of drug-related corruption within the now disbanded Drug Squad.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Mark Galliott, for the past three years the commander in charge of policing across Melbourne's CBD and western suburbs, has served in a multitude of operational and strategic roles over 36 years.
He is Victoria Police's youth portfolio lead, spearheading efforts to prevent young people becoming involved in the criminal justice system.
Detective Superintendent Michael Sheehan has spent 28 years of his more than 40 years with Victoria Police as a detective, most recently with Counter Terrorism Command where he is the force's representative on the high-level Australia-New Zealand Counter-Terrorism Committee.
Acting Chief Commissioner Neil Paterson said those honoured were outstanding officers.
"Be it finding answers for the loved ones of missing people, getting to the truth of our state's most complex crimes or going above and beyond in their everyday duties, each of these officers has served with integrity and distinction," he said.
"Victoria Police and indeed the wider community is a better place for their contributions.
"The fact they do what they do without seeking recognition or reward makes them all the more deserving of this prestigious accolade.
"We are proud to call them part of Victoria Police."
