Sad news: Pedestrian struck by vehicle dies in hospital

It was a busy weekend in Port Fairy, with the town stopping for the race that stops a seaside village - the annual Dachshund Dash.
Thousands attended the event at Gardens Oval.
South-west Country Women's Association branches also highlighted their skills at their exhibition in Mortlake, which is held every 18 months.
In sad news, the woman who was struck by a car on Raglan Parade in Warrnambool last week died in hospital and a cyclist was taken to hospital after an incident on Japan Street on Sunday.
We would also like to take the chance to congratulate the south-west residents named in the King's Birthday Honours.
In particular, a shout to to Port Campbell's David McKenzie, who made sure he paid tribute to his wife Marie, who has been his biggest supporter when he has attended call outs for SES, the surf life saving club and CFA over many years.
