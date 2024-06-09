South-west CWA members showcase their varying skill sets at event

Members from south-west Country Women's Association (CWA) branches are lobbying hard to reduce the cost of a HECS debt for students.
Warrnambool CWA branch president Pam Andrew said this was one of a number of social issues which was discussed at the recent annual state meeting.
Mrs Andrew was at the South West Group Creative Arts Exhibition, which is held every 18 months.
"We're writing letters to the government to help reduce HECS," Mrs Andrew said.
She said the CWA believed that if a student began a four year course, the cost should not go up each year due to inflation.
Instead, it should be a set price from the first year that remains over the life of the course.
Mrs Andrew said the CWA was also lobbying against domestic violence against women, men and children.
The show was held at the Mortlake Soldiers' Hall over the long weekend.
"This year entry numbers are actually up," Mrs Andrew said.
"Last year we had 32 people who put in entries and we had just on 350 or 360 entries. This time we've got 49 people entered and we've got 550 entries."
The Warrnambool branch was named overall winner of the event, while Wendy Pye's quilt won the award for the best piece.
Bev Byron also took out a top prize for her beret and scarf set.
