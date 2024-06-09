Thousands gather in town for the dash that stops a small seaside village

Thousands of people attended one of the south-west's biggest events of winter.
The annual Dachshund Dash was a huge hit, with more than 80 dogs of all ages vying to impress their owners and the adoring crowd.
Port Fairy's Dharshini Suntharam entered two-year-old Coco in the fashion parade.
It was her colourful outfit, which featured red inspired by Ms Suntharam's Sri Lankan heritage, that captured the attention of judge Damian Gleeson.
Ms Suntharam said she loved the event and was thrilled when Coco took out the crown.
"We think it's great," she said.
Coco didn't entered in the dash this year, but last year she competed but didn't place.
The competition was fierce across the races from some competitors, while others took a more laissez-faire approach - choosing the course they took rather than the straight line of the race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.