Cyclist taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle on Raglan Parade

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Warrnambool on Sunday afternoon.
Warrnambool police highway patrol Acting Sergeant Mel Gray said a 16-year-old male travelling west on Raglan Parade was struck by a vehicle travelling south on Japan Street about 12.15pm on Sunday, June 9.
She said a 25-year-old woman stopped at the scene and was assisting police with their inquiries.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesman said a man was taken to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital.
He had upper body injuries and was in a serious but stable condition.
The street was blocked off to traffic for some time.
The incident comes after it was revealed a pedestrian who was struck on Raglan Parade on Wednesday died in hospital.
The pedestrian, a 61-year-old Warrnambool woman, was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died on Friday.
The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Warrnambool man, stopped at the accident scene and has been assisting police with their inquiries.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are still in the process of being established and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incidents, or with dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
