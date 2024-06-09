Footy HQ: Standalone fixture deserving of centre stage

It's sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here.
Well, the Hampden league has reached its halfway mark and with up to eight teams jostling for spots in the top-five, we've been blessed with an intriguing season.
Eight of the competition's 10 clubs will now have a bye while cross-town rivals Warrnambool and South Warrnambool will take centre stage on Saturday, June 15 at Reid Oval.
The top-five combatants, who will have their bye later in the season, enter the standalone fixture in ominous form.
Reigning premier South Warrnambool is undefeated and humming along with the likes of Jay Rantall, Archie Stevens (when available from the VFL), Shannon Beks and co in eye-catching form.
Warrnambool is starting to build cohesiveness and will welcome back star recruit Ben Cunnington (managed) for the crunch clash.
Who is your tip - the Blues or the Roosters?
Until next week, may the best team win.
