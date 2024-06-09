Hampden duo celebrates as Vic Country starts championship tilt with a win

TWO Hampden league exports played their roles as Vic Country started its AFL under 18 national championships campaign on a winning note.
Vic Country, featuring Koroit's Mitch Lloyd and Cobden's Flynn Penry, survived a scare from a fast-finishing South Australia, winning 13.9 (87) to 11.13 (79) at Carlton's Ikon Park on Sunday, June 9.
South Australia kicked the last three goals of the contest.
Lloyd played a deep defensive role and was at times matched up on Adelaide father-son prospect Tyler Welsh.
Lloyd finished with 13 disposals, five marks and two tackles in his Vic Country debut.
Penry, who played for Vic Country at under 16 level, floated through the ruck.
He collected five disposals, laid three tackles and had seven hit-outs.
Fellow Hampden exports Finn O'Sullivan (Koroit) and Rhys Unwin (Cobden) were unavailable due to injury.
Vic Country's next game is on June 29 against Western Australia.
Meanwhile, South Warrnambool talents Olivia Wolter and Maggie Johnstone were selected to trial for the Vic Country under 18 girls' side.
The girls' national championships start on June 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.