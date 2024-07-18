Yep, that really happened: Grand days in Warrnambool school yards

To steal a line from Cat Stevens "Do you remember the days of the old school yards?"
When it comes to a passage through life, school is something not many people can avoid.
And while the classroom posed its own challenges, it was regimented and stable.
Out in the wilds of the schoolyard though, everything changes, it's every child for themselves.
Today we look at just what was happening over the years in Warrnambool's schoolyards.
It would be fair to say children of nearly all generations have made do with their imagination and ingenuity.
This is the case in country areas like Warrnambool, where playground equipment may be a little more elaborate and safer now, but essentially schoolyards are still places you have to make your own fun.
Schoolyards have always been a snapshot of society, with the introverts and the extroverts finding a way to get by.
There are the classic schoolyard favourites that have stood the test of time.
Give a kid a ball and you don't need much more to make them happy.
For generations, boys and girls have been chasing balls around schoolyards.
Four square and wall-ball are famed for their simplicity and their ability to include all.
They cater for the competitive - you can win or lose, and for the more social leaning - plenty of time to catch up on the gossip while waiting for your turn.
Of course a country Australian school yard will always have a football flying through the air somewhere. It's basic and it's fun, kick-to-kick with speccies being taken and attempted.
There's the time honoured tiggy, hide-and-seek and a more modern version of that, Forty Forty Homes. These combine the physical with the cerebral, you have to be quick on your feet but you also need a strategy - a sharp mind often prevails in these games over racing feet.
The schoolyard play equipment is always a popular way to fill in your breaks.
Whether it is dated or modern equipment, it doesn't really matter, the children that gravitate to the play equipment are always the adventurers. They want to dangle from the greatest heights, be swung around at the fastest speeds and climb with the barest platform to balance on.
Hopscotch is a much loved game that just wouldn't look right being played anywhere else except in a school yard.
The skipping rope was an iconic piece of equipment that has entertained generations for hours.
In the 1970s and 1980s a phase that was popular was called elastics.
It was as a simple as a piece of white elastic held out tautly over a couple of metres, with the kids then to try and handstand and cartwheel over it without touching.
An old favourite that the Baby Boomers and Gen Xers used to love was playing War.
These were times when every second movie or show on TV was a western or about war.
Who could forget the Sullivan boys, Tom and Terry, in the jungles of New Guinea.
And so it was when a stick became a gun and a piece of bark a hand grenade.
It was an honesty system, if you got shot you stayed down for a bit.
Of course in a schoolyard this honesty system was constantly tested and argued.
While all of the above meant afternoon classrooms full of sweaty, dirty and tired kids, the schoolyard was not only for those who wanted to run themselves ragged.
There were the walkers, you know the kids that would spend their breaks aimlessly covering the vast expanses of the schoolyard.
These were more likely to be smaller groups, happy to be away from the marauding herds.
Then there were the sitters, the ones who would park themselves on the oval or in a courtyard and chat and watch the school go by.
It was always an intimidating experience walking past such a group, it was a task done in haste.
Marbles was perhaps the first great schoolyard game.
Again, because of its mix of sporting coordination and strategy it could be played by all.
Knuckles was a similar game of skill and cunning, with the game in its purest form actually played with some bones. A bit macabre maybe but so much fun.
For those who found the schoolyard just too much altogether, most schools had some sanctuary places to flee to.
The library was always a safe haven, for a kid a book when you are not ordered to read it is an engaging experience.
You could pick your adventure, get lost in whatever subject you took off the shelf.
Whatever your schoolyard adventure, we hope the generations to come continue to get the chance to build their own memories.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team.