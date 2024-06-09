Top trainer takes Group One wins to 45 with special Queensland effort

CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher had his 45th Group One winner when Socks Nation won the $700,000 Queensland Oaks at Eagle Farm on Saturday, June 8.
Socks Nation, who started at odds of $101, was ridden by former Colac jockey Ryan Maloney and in defeating Our Gold Hope gave Maher his first victory in the 2200-metre classic.
Maher told The Standard the win was extra special to team up with Maloney who rode for him when he started his training career in Warrnambool.
"Ryan used to ride for me years ago," the Winslow-raised trainer said.
"I've watched Ryan's career closely even though he's based up north now. He's always been a talented jockey.
"I just told Ryan before the race to get Socks Nation into a nice rhythm and said the filly would run out a strong 2200 metres.
"She's a tough filly and showed that as she looked like she was headed near the 100-metre mark but she just kept on fighting. Ryan rode her perfectly. He's a good strong rider and that's what Socks Nation needed."
Maher admitted he was surprised about the huge odds which we're bet about Socks Nation's chances before the race.
"I don't think she deserved to be a $100 shot," he said. "I know other horses might have had better form leading into the race on paper but this race had been her goal for this campaign.
"She's been in work for more than a year. The win is a great result for our staff who have down a wonderful job with the filly."
Socks Nation's victory capped off a big day for the Maher stable. It had two winners Berkshire Breeze and Veloce Carro at Flemington while Piggyback was successful at Randwick.
