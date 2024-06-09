Port Campbell cliff rescue squad member named in King's Birthday Honours

When there is a tragedy in a small town, the community bands together.
In Port Campbell this is what happened when a family of four drowned at Beacon Steps in the '50s.
David McKenzie said the tragedy devastated the tight-knit community.
"A family - a mum and dad and two kids - drowned at Beacon Steps before everyone's eyes," Mr McKenzie said.
"It was a tragedy that should never have happened."
In the aftermath of the tragedy, a town meeting was held and the cliff rescue squad and the surf lifesaving club were formed.
Mr McKenzie, who had been taught from a young age the importance of giving back to the community, put his hand up to join both.
The cliff rescue squad operated with limited resources and little training, but was always on hand to rescue people who had found themselves in trouble.
Some years later, when the cliff rescue squad was on the verge of folding because of escalating insurance costs, a State Emergency Unit was set up in Port Campbell.
Mr McKenzie, 68, remains involved in the unit to this day.
He was awarded an Emergency Services Medal in the King's Birthday Honours.
Mr McKenzie said it was a huge honour.
"I'm not one for accolades," he said.
"But it's good to be recognised."
Mr McKenzie, who remains involved in the town's surf lifesaving club and the Country Fire Authority, said he had no plans of hanging up any of the roles.
"I'd like to stay involved for as long as I can," Mr McKenzie said.
He also paid tribute to his wife Marie, who has been his biggest supporter over the years.
"I get all the pats on the back but I think she deserves a big pat on the back," Mr McKenzie said.
"She is the backbone of everything I do."
Mr McKenzie was unit controller of the Port Fairy unit between 1992 and 2012.
He said he had been involved with a large number of rescues and safety was paramount.
"Everything we do is duplicated," Mr McKenzie said.
"Our ropes are duplicated so if one system fails we have another system."
