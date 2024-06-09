Properties snapped up for higher than expected prices at city auctions

A Warrnambool property set up as a medical practice sold for almost $200,000 higher than expected on Saturday.
The three-bedroom property at 1 Canterbury Road has substantial car parking on the 891-square-metre clock.
Harris and Wood agent Danny Harris said there were four registered bidders for the property, which had an expected price range of $700,000 to $730,000.
An opening bid of $680,000 opened the proceedings, which resulted in some spirited bidding between three bidders.
Mr Harris said there were two main bidders who fought for the property, with the first bidder eventually snapping up the property for $905,000.
"The vendor was really pleased - the price achieved was well above their reserve," Mr Harris said.
He said he believed interest in the property was high because it presented a range of options, either as a business or a home.
A three-bedroom home in Jamieson Street, which had an expected price of between $650,000 and $680,000 was passed in.
Mr Harris said there were two bidders.
The property was sold after the auction for $685,000 - a price the vendor was pleased with.
