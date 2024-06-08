Cobden man's vehicle impounded after returning 0.110 blood alcohol reading

A Cobden man had his vehicle impounded after returning a blood alcohol content reading of 0.110.
Warrnambool police Acting Senior Sergeant Lisa McRae said the 25-year-old man was intercepted in Liebig Street about 11.30pm on Saturday, June 8.
"He returned a positive evidentiary breath test -a reading of 0.110 - which is over two times the legal limit," Acting Sergeant McRae said.
"His vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1130 and he was issued an immediate licence suspension of 11 months.
"He will receive a summons at a later date to attend court.:
Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said police had detected several unworthy vehicles as part of blitz over the King's Birthday weekend.
She reminded motorists to ensure their vehicles are in a safe and roadworthy condition.
Police are targeting the fatal five main causes of road trauma - speed, impaired driving, failing to wear seatbelts, fatigue and distraction.
"Check the conditions prior to travelling. If the weather is expected to be poor, avoid being on the road if you don't have to," Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said.
"If you're driving, slow down, leave extra space when driving in the wet, and use your headlights to help see and be seen.
"We cannot afford to be complacent as we enter another risky period on our roads.
"We know that speeding, impaired driving, fatigue, distraction and not wearing seatbelts are the biggest contributors to road trauma, so we'll be targeting these behaviours over the weekend."
Police also warned drivers to avoid using cruise control while travelling in the wet.
"Also be mindful of your BAC (blood alcohol content) the next morning after consuming alcohol the night before," Acting Senior Sergeant McRae said.
"So think twice before getting up and jumping in the car to go and check out the Southern Right whales."
