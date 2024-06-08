Midcourter slots back into finals-contending netball line-up with ease

A tenacious netballer who returned to Hampden league open-grade competition before the mid-season bye is expected to play a key role for her team on the run home.
Phoebe Wittmann slotted back into North Warrnambool Eagles' top team on Saturday, June 8, playing her part in their 66-44 win against Camperdown at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
Former coach and current player Maddison Vardy said Wittmann, who was named in their best, was an invaluable addition to the Eagles' team.
She spent time away from the club travelling before returning via its division one side.
"Phoebes has been up in Darwin and travelling around for a bit but I said to her on Thursday that she's in the best form I have ever seen her in," she said.
"She's fit and she's ready to go. She'll step up into that open side for us with Addy Conheady and Izzy McDowall still chomping at our heels to get on the court. We've got some good depth at the moment."
The Eagles sit fourth on the ladder with a 6-3 record, just one win behind second-ranked Cobden and third-ranked Koroit which both have won seven of their nine matches.
"We started the season firing and playing some good netball," Vardy, who celebrated her 32nd birthday in round nine, said.
"Our connections have been coming together really, really well and we've had a few games where they've worked seamlessly and a couple of games where they haven't worked as good."
Vardy said Camperdown - the only side to defeat reigning premier South Warrnambool in 2024 - was the ideal test before the mid-season bye.
"It was a hot topic at training on Thursday night how young and fit and firing they are at the moment," she said.
"We didn't underestimate them one bit. We had a really good first quarter which put us in good stead for the rest of the game.
"Chelsea Quinn (who scored 36 goals) just shot the absolute lights out today so that got us a good start."
North Warrnambool Eagles will take on the Roosters in two weeks' time.
Vardy, who believes the bye will benefit her side, said confidence was high at the club.
"The camaraderie between the girls at the moment is really good," she said.
"It's just such a good feel on court."
