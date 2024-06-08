The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Man wanted over cannonball run to Warrnambool arrested interstate

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 8 2024 - 5:28pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police allege a newer model blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, similar to this image, sped between Melbourne and Warrnambool on the evening of May 29. Police in Queensland have arrested a man.
Police allege a newer model blue Jeep Grand Cherokee, similar to this image, sped between Melbourne and Warrnambool on the evening of May 29. Police in Queensland have arrested a man.

A 32-year-old wanted man has been arrested in Brisbane after an armed carjacking in Melbourne which led to a stolen car being dumped in Warrnambool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.