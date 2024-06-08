Man wanted over cannonball run to Warrnambool arrested interstate

A 32-year-old wanted man has been arrested in Brisbane after an armed carjacking in Melbourne which led to a stolen car being dumped in Warrnambool.
Queensland police said the wanted man was arrested at an address in Montague Road at South Bank, a suburb of Brisbane, at 9am on Thursday, June 6.
The man was arrested on an interstate warrant, taken to the Brisbane police watch house and on Friday appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court where it's understood an extradition application was granted.
The man was wanted in relation to the carjacking and evading police.
He's expected to appear in court at Melbourne court early next week, after the King's Birthday long weekend.
The Standard previously reported police were requesting information from the public after a newer model blue Jeep Grand Cherokee was carjacked in Melbourne on Wednesday, May 29, and dumped in Warrnambool.
Police allege the driver travelled at extreme speed and overtook vehicles dangerously on the Princes Highway between Melbourne and Warrnambool.
It has been estimated the driver was at times travelling at speeds well in excess of 150kmh.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police divisional response unit, said at the time the blue Grand Cherokee was dumped.
That happened at 8.32pm on May 29, near the intersection of Coulstock Street and Foster Street, adjacent to Warrnambool's Albert Park and Walter Oval.
"The driver, believed to be male, exited the Grand Cherokee and was picked up at that location," he said.
"He was seen getting into a dark coloured hatch before that vehicle sped off."
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity did confirm the driver of the stolen SUV was allegedly travelling at "a very fast rate of speed" during the evening.
The SUV was seized by police and forensically tested.
"We are requesting that any witnesses, particularly anyone with dash camera footage, contact the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
Anonymous information could also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously online.
