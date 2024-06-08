Woman pedestrian dies in hospital after collision at notorious intersection

A 61-year-old Warrnambool woman has died in hospital following a collision along Raglan Parade on Wednesday, June 5, at a notorious intersection.
Police have been told the woman was crossing Raglan Parade at the intersection with Ardlie Street when it appears she was struck by a vehicle about 1.30pm.
The pedestrian, a 61-year-old Warrnambool woman, was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she died on Friday.
The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Warrnambool man, stopped at the accident scene and has been assisting police with their inquiries.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are still in the process of being established and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or with dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
On Thursday The Standard reported the 61-year-old Warrnambool woman was walking across Raglan Parade at the designated crossing from Ardlie Street when she was struck by a car headed east.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said at the time paramedics responded to reports of an incident in Warrnambool at around 1.30pm Wednesday.
"Advanced Life Support (ALS) and Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics attended the scene," the spokesperson said.
"One female has been transported by road ambulance to Warrnambool Hospital in a critical condition."
It's the second death on south-west roads this year. Last year 17 people lost their lives in the region.
So far this year there have been 134 lives lost on Victorian roads, 11 less than for the same time last year.
The intersection of Raglan Parade and Ardlie/Hider streets has attracted attention in the past.
In February last year it was flagged that a school crossing and traffic lights were on the agenda.
Then in September it was announced there was a $2.6m fix for the dangerous Warrnambool intersection on Raglan Parade.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.