From the reserves to eight-goal hero in return to senior football

WARRNAMBOOL'S next-player-up mentality is reaping rewards with a forward elevated from the reserves kicking eight goals in his first senior game of the 2024 Hampden league season.
Heath Morgan-Morris was electric in the Blues' 24.13 (157) to 5.7 (37) rout of Hamilton Kangaroos at Reid Oval on Saturday, June 8.
Fellow live-wire Luke Cody also kicked eight majors as the Blues improved their win-loss record to 5-4.
The Blues flicked a switch in the second term, slamming home nine unanswered goals to turn a four-point quarter-time buffer into an unassailable 62-point lead at the main break.
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe said the Blues, who managed boom recruit Ben Cunnington, were rapt for Morgan-Morris.
"We spoke at the start of the year that our depth was going to help us - as the year got longer, not only with our under 18s but also our reserves, the quality and numbers we've got means it's a whole next-man-up thing," he said.
"We called that out post-game - there was about three or four senior players who have come out of the reserves and are consolidated in our senior side now."
O'Keefe said Morgan-Morris, in his second season at the club, had overcome some injury niggles and built consistency in his form as a medium-sized forward.
"He had a lot of energy, a lot of zip and looked really powerful and created a lot of the goals himself," he said.
Cody "sparked" the Blues early and kicked three of his eight goals in the dominant second term.
"With Cunnington out, Luke went back and played deeper and played a really important role."
O'Keefe said in-form trio Taylem Wason, Sam Cowling and Jye Turland impressed as did wingers Austin Steere and Steven Lampton - another player to come up from the reserves - and emerging defender Finn Radley.
"He's come back to us from Melbourne footy and he's a great centre-half-back, so he played a really solid game for us and took quite a few marks," he said.
Warrnambool ruckman Dan Weymouth went up to hospital after receiving a kick to his arm.
He wears an arm guard after breaking it in 2023. O'Keefe said scans came back clear which was a relief.
