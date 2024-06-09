Coach gets through comeback unscathed, ex-AFL duo shine for opposing teams

TERANG Mortlake coach Lewis Taylor got through his long-awaited return from injury unscathed as his side returned to the winners' list ahead of the Hampden league bye.
The former AFL rising star winner slotted into the Bloods' forward and midfield rotation in their 13.8 (86) to 11.5 (71) win against Cobden on Saturday, June 8.
It was Taylor's first match of the season and fourth of a possible 30 since returning to his home club when his stint with Sydney ended.
"It was (about) trusting the body again. I will be sore, there's no doubt about that," he said.
"I ticked a few boxes Thursday which gave me a bit of confidence going into the game that I'd be able to get through."
Taylor was rapt with the Bloods' response after a challenging fortnight.
They kicked five unanswered goals in the opening term before the Bombers rallied.
Terang Mortlake was just 12 points up at three-quarter-time before both sides booted five goals apiece in the fourth quarter.
"We had a lot of guys play well and have some big moments," he said.
"Towards the end of the game Joey Arundell stood up, Kane Johnstone had some huge moments in the last quarter and Fred Beasley's attack on the footy was outstanding and Rhys Buck had his moment where he came across and took a big mark."
Terang Mortlake now sits fifth on percentage with five wins and four losses.
Winless Portland took positives out of its battle with ladder-leader South Warrnambool at Hanlon Park. The Roosters won 18.15 (123) to 8.4 (52).
The Tigers were impressed with teenage ruckman Chad Finck on debut and were grateful to have the services of ex-AFL goal sneak Jeff Garlett who was named in the best players.
Another former AFL player in Jay Rantall, in his third game back for his home club, was the Roosters' best while in-form key forward Shannon Beks kicked five goals and leads the competition with 30 at the halfway point of the season.
"With the Big Freeze, raising awareness for MND, it was a really good day," Huppatz said.
Huppatz said Finck "showed lots of good signs" as a 17-year-old key position player.
"He has all the attributes to take it further than Hampden seniors," he said of the GWV Rebels-listed footballer.
Former Carlton and Melbourne forward Garlett helped boost the Tigers' midfield, working alongside Huppatz and Toby Jennings.
"We started him forward and pretty quickly got him on the ball," he said.
"He was really classy. He gives us a little bit more flashiness and was really quick around the contest that we don't really have in our side."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.