The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Coach gets through comeback unscathed, ex-AFL duo shine for opposing teams

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 9 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake coach Lewis Taylor, pictured earlier in season 2024, swapped his club polo for a football guernsey in round nine. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Terang Mortlake coach Lewis Taylor, pictured earlier in season 2024, swapped his club polo for a football guernsey in round nine. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

TERANG Mortlake coach Lewis Taylor got through his long-awaited return from injury unscathed as his side returned to the winners' list ahead of the Hampden league bye.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.