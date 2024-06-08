Talented teenager kicks seven goals in Hampden league senior return

ONE of the Hampden league's emerging key position talents wants to carry confidence from his breakout game at senior level into the Coates Talent League competition.
Teenager Charlie McKinnon kicked a career-high seven goals to steer North Warrnambool Eagles to a 15.10 (100) to 9.9 (63) win against Camperdown on Saturday, June 8.
The strong-marking forward was dominant in the second half, kicking six of his seven majors.
It was McKinnon's first senior game of the season after overcoming injury and spending time with GWV Rebels in the AFL under 18 talent pathway system.
He will return to the Rebels' line-up against Tasmania next weekend as the Eagles - sitting second on the ladder with a 7-2 win-loss record - enjoy their mid-season break.
"I felt pretty comfortable. We've got Dylan Parish and Adam Wines down there (in the forward line), so they helped me out a lot," McKinnon said.
"They're really good company down there and they have good leadership."
North Warrnambool Eagles coach Nathan Vardy, who returned to the field after missing two games through concussion protocols, said McKinnon's dedication was evident.
"He's a really good kid Charlie, he comes from a really good North Warrnambool family," he said.
"He's playing a lot of rep footy but he trains with (our under 16s) on a Monday, he trains under 18s and seniors on Tuesdays, he goes to Rebels later in the week.
"He just loves his footy and he's doing everything he can at the moment to play good footy."
Vardy said McKinnon, who played key defence for Vic Country at under 16 level in 2023, was a dangerous forward option.
"He's a big kid, I think he's probably not even 17 yet...but he's a hard match-up," he said.
"He's got a bit of height, got a bit of leg speed, he can jump at the footy. If you kick it to him well, he's going to be hard to stop."
The Eagles, coming off back-to-back grand finals, are pleased with their form-line entering the bye.
"It sets our season up for the back half of the year and if we can replicate that (win-loss record), it's going to hold us in a really good position come finals time," Vardy said.
"We are playing some good footy and it was a lot closer to a four-quarter performance today against a really good side."
Camperdown was just 11 points down at half-time before a four-goal to one third term from the Eagles broke the game apart.
"Our pressure was really good around the ball but in the second half our pressure just dropped off," Magpies coach Neville Swayn said.
"Our mids dropped off and they got some really good looks in their forward half and they attacked really well off our half-back line."
The Magpies, who lost key forward Sam Gordon to a 15-minute spell on the bench in the second term courtesy of a report, now slip to eighth on the ladder with a 3-6 win-loss record.
But Swayn remains optimistic they can push for a finals berth and will look to change aspect of their game to give themselves the best chance.
"As disappointing as today is... you look at our last month, there's a lot of positives to take out of it," he said.
"The way the comp is, it's that even."
Recruit Will Brennan had a suspected concussion in the win.
The Eagles hope veteran midfielder Matthew Wines, who has been sidelined since round three with a leg injury, will return after the bye.
