Jet ski, chainsaws and whipper snipper snatched in raids

Police want information after two chainsaws, a whipper snipper and a $5000 three-seater black Yamaha jet ski were stolen in the Corangamite region.
Detective Senior Constable Dave Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the tools were stolen from a shed in Camperdown's Ware Street this week and the theft was reported to police on Saturday morning, June 8.
"We've had a report of a theft in Camperdown of chainsaws and tools some time over the past week from a shed," he said.
"It's believed that between Saturday, June 1, and Friday, June 7, a Stihl chainsaw and a Husqvarna chainsaw, as well as a Stihl whipper snipper were removed from the property."
The stolen items are valued at about $1500.
Detective Senior Constable Hughson said a jet ski had also been reported stolen from Lismore some time between May 30 and June 7 from an industrial business.
The theft happened at Richardson Court and the jet ski is valued at about $5000.
It's described as a three-seater black 2006 Yamaha waverunner 1200cc with a silver stripe, that was on a galvanized Dunbier trailer.
Warrnambool-based crime scene officers were expected to conduct forensic tests at the Camperdown and Lismore properties on Saturday.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in Ware Street at Camperdown or Richardson Court at Lismore, or who has knowledge or CCTV footage, is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU officer on 5560 1124 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.