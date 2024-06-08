The Standard
Jet ski, chainsaws and whipper snipper snatched in raids

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 8 2024 - 10:18am, first published 10:15am
A three-seater black 2006 Yamaha waverunner 1200cc with a silver stripe on a galvanized Dunbier trailer - similar to this file image - was stolen at Lismore.
Police want information after two chainsaws, a whipper snipper and a $5000 three-seater black Yamaha jet ski were stolen in the Corangamite region.

