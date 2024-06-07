The Standard
14-year-olds admit 'terrifying' electric scooter armed robbery

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 8 2024 - 9:31am, first published 9:15am
Two 14-year-old boys who stole an electric scooter off a disadvantaged teenager in Warrnambool on a Friday night after watching footy with him now have the chance to avoid a criminal record.

