14-year-olds admit 'terrifying' electric scooter armed robbery

Two 14-year-old boys who stole an electric scooter off a disadvantaged teenager in Warrnambool on a Friday night after watching footy with him now have the chance to avoid a criminal record.
The youths appeared in a court on Friday, June 7, and pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of the $1000 Segway scooter while they had an extendable baton and a knife.
They cannot be named because they are children.
Police said that about 8pm on the evening of Friday, May 17, the youths obtained an extendable baton.
One of the boys went to the victim's address, who was home alone watching TV.
The victim answered a knock at the door and let the visitor in he knew, before they started watching AFL on the television.
The visitor took an interest in an new e-scooter that had been bought through a special grant for the disadvantaged resident.
Just after 8pm the second youth arrived and one of them soon after asked to take the scotter for a ride.
The owner declined as the scooter was charging.
One of the visitors then muted the TV, stood up and produced an expandable baton out of a bum bag and swung it open.
He told the scooter owner that if he didn't give him the scooter "right now or I will beat the living shit out of you".
The owner agreed and when one of the visitors produced what looked like the handle of a knife out of a bum bag he told the thieves the code to the scooter.
One of the thieves then rode the scooter out the back door and through a side gate.
The owner was warned if he told anyone, the thieves would return and bash him.
They also stole the scooter charger.
The victim then messaged a friend and called triple zero, later making a statement to Warrnambool police.
Police obtained search warrants and located the baton, clothing, a bum bag and the electric scooter, which was found hidden in a backyard on May 20.
One of the accused admitted to his part in the armed robbery, saying it was pre-planned and carried out in retaliation to the victim's unrelated actions against a third party.
He said he regretted the incident, admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong while the other accused made a no comment interview.
In the court case sentencing, a magistrate said he had no doubt the defendants' parents had questioned them both and asked: "What the hell were you thinking?"
"If there was ever a dumb idea that had the potential to get you in so much trouble, that could affect you for the rest of your lives, this is it," he said.
"It's a seriously bad look to steal from some poor kid who does not have a loving family, parents and grandparents that care about you.
"To go and rob that individual is seriously bad.
"Maybe it just was some crazy idea, but think, in the future, if anyone comes up with an idea as dumb as this.
"It would have been incredibly frightening. The threat of violence can go terribly wrong."
The magistrate said he could not recall all the cases he had been involved in when someone was seriously injured or killed in a violent situation gone wrong - when weapons were taken off offenders and used against them.
"You two have really bright futures, you're doing well, you understand the benefits of school," he told the boys.
"Your parents care about you and your future. You have a responsibility to them. You are Gunditjmara and there's far too many Aboriginal people who come through court and end up in jail.
"You have the potential to be leaders in future, but you have brought your community into disrepute - make absolutely sure this does not happen again."
The magistrate said diversion was a one-time offer.
The youths were both placed on diversion plans until August 30 and were told if they complied with the plan the charges would "go away" - they would not have criminal records.
"Don't ever get involved in something as silly as this again. Think about the consequences, think about the other person, think about you in their shoes," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.