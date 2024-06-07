Tackle Shack: Icy weather hasn't stopped local anglers reeling in catches

This weekend looks to have a couple of fishable days but the wind seems to get up a bit on Sunday. I'm sure being a public holiday there will be anglers that will take the opportunity regardless of the weather. The Tackle Shack is holding a trout competition for the months of June and July. A fantastic Daiwa rod and reel combo along with a $75 voucher is up for grabs just for buying a trout lure in these months. If you really want to have a crack at winning this combo then send in your trout reports and you'll score 2 entries into this $335 prize. Pretty easy really! You can send them via our social medias or as an email to fishing@richardsonmarine.com.au. Until next week tight lines and best of luck.