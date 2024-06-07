The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tackle Shack: Icy weather hasn't stopped local anglers reeling in catches

June 7 2024 - 5:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This week has seen a few more people braving the icy-cold winds with some great captures. Another not so common capture was the highlight this week so let's dive in and check out what was keeping anglers rods bent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.