Tackle Shack: Icy weather hasn't stopped local anglers reeling in catches

This week has seen a few more people braving the icy-cold winds with some great captures. Another not so common capture was the highlight this week so let's dive in and check out what was keeping anglers rods bent.
Saltwater: Congratulations to Henry who scored a prized Samson fish off Port Fairy.
Although not the first one ever caught they definitely are a welcome sight when they appear on the end of your rod and reel. Not often known as a table fish they certainly make up for it in their fighting power.
Henry was onboard Salty Dog Charters when he landed this solid fish. Not only will they take baits such as squid and pilchards but they also readily take jigs off the bottom. In states where they are far more common anglers use knife jigs around wrecks and reefs to entice a bite off these pelagics.
Along with this beautiful Samson fish the crew got some nice snapper, nannygai, gummy shark and a couple of mako sharks too. I'm sure this was a day they will remember for a long time.
The tuna fishing lately have been fairly quiet off Port Fairy but there are reports of fish off Warrnambool in the past few days. Although they aren't the big fish that people often think of when you say tuna these days they certainly don't stop pulling hard on the lighter gear. The old favourites of Black Magic jetsetters, Halco Lazer Pro's and Zerek Speed donkeys have all been working very well.
A mixture of colours will mean that you can cover all bases when the fish are eating certain baits. Lately there have been some nice snapper that have been caught by anglers chasing shark on the bottom. Snapper to 60cm have been caught on a mixture of squid and pilchards fished on the bottom on a double paternoster rig.
Gavin Buchanan and Barry Thomas landed a couple of better than average snapper while trying to land a gummy. Along with these snapper they also got a 10kg gummy each.
Estuaries: The Warrnambool and District Angling Club held its final competition of the season on Sunday, June 2, 2024. Thirty competitors took to the Hopkins in freezing cold conditions and tough fishing overall.
The majority of anglers were only left with 2-3 fish in their bag and mentioned they just weren't really interested in much on offer.
Shane Murphy landed one of only two full bags of five bream and took out that section with 2.904kg of fish. Karl Doherty landed a solid 1.094kg bream to take the heaviest fish section by a fair margin. The ladies section was won by Kylie Rowe who caught a nice 700g bream. Young gun Flynn Collins scored a great 738g bream to win the junior section. Chris Allwood scored the heaviest other fish with a perch weighing 475g.
From what I could see the bream are still quite happy sitting in the middle of the river waiting for something to happen to the water level as it is still very high. Hopefully it improves in the short time between this weekend and next when close to 50 teams will be battling it out for the Vic Bream Classic 3rd round of this year. Some of the best bream anglers will be giving it all they have to work out these finicky bream in seven hours per day.
Metal blades will have a huge say in who does well I reckon if it stays the same as it is now. Gulp soft plastics are also a great option this time of year when the fish have switched off. With the inbuilt scent and ability to turn non feeding fish into feeding ones they certainly are worth having a few packets in your arsenal for situations like now.
Freshwater: All reports show the trout fishing around Warrnambool has been a great way to start the year. These fish are taking a variety of soft plastics and hard bodies especially seeing as though the waterways are still fairly clear. There is a bit of duckweed around in the Merri but this is a yearly occurrence when the flow stops and the water begins to warm so hopefully with some more flow and some rain we can see this disperse throughout the system.
After a quiet few weeks Lake Purrumbete seems to have picked up with Ken Carman and Mary hitting the water in search of some redfin. They landed some great fish to 43cm on a new prototype plastic that Ken and one of his family members made. Hopefully this is a sign of things to come and we can see some trout and salmon close to the 10lb mark, which is what this lake is known for.
The additional 20,000 chinook salmon yearlings that were released last week will add to this already impressive waterway and mean there will be plenty of fish for everyone making the trip to Camperdown.
Lake Bullen Merri has seen some solid tiger trout being caught in close to the shore line on shallow running hard bodies. These slightly smaller trout, compared to browns and rainbows, certainly make up for it in their acrobats and fighting power. Often caught this time of year with near silver flanks they are a real target fish now in the crater lakes thanks to the work of the Victorian Fisheries Authority.
This weekend looks to have a couple of fishable days but the wind seems to get up a bit on Sunday. I'm sure being a public holiday there will be anglers that will take the opportunity regardless of the weather. The Tackle Shack is holding a trout competition for the months of June and July. A fantastic Daiwa rod and reel combo along with a $75 voucher is up for grabs just for buying a trout lure in these months. If you really want to have a crack at winning this combo then send in your trout reports and you'll score 2 entries into this $335 prize. Pretty easy really! You can send them via our social medias or as an email to fishing@richardsonmarine.com.au. Until next week tight lines and best of luck.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.